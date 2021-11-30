AP has a young and vibrant economy: Goutham Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has a young, vibrant economy with a robust industrial base and a young talent pool, minister IT, industries and commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy said.

Addressing the gathering at the Defence Electronics and Start-up Interoperability Conclave (DESI-2021) that focussed on 'Make in Andhra Pradesh' hosted by the department of information technology, electronics and communications, Government of AP, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency here on Monday, the minister said that the state is endowed with the second longest coastline of about 974-km with well-connected infrastructure of roads, rail and ports.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been keen towards developing the resources, infrastructure capabilities and upskilling our talent pool," Goutham Reddy said.

Along with focussing on utility support such as last-mile transport, internet connectivity and e-governance, the minister said the concentration is also on areas of education, skill development and health.

Defence has and will always be a matter of national importance. India is home to the second largest armed forces in the world. The government of India is envisaging, about USS 25 billion worth of turnover in the defence sector by 2025, of which the export target is about USD 5 billion, Goutham Reddy explained.

"Andhra Pradesh is blessed in this context, with the inherent advantage of the presence of the Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and NRDC through which we will have abundant opportunities to strike synergies towards manufacturing of defence and aerospace electronics, accessories, equipment and technologies," the minister said.

In terms of start-up development, Goutham Reddy said, the state government has been focusing on the setting-up of business and technology incubators to provide budding entrepreneurs with a collaborative and innovation-friendly atmosphere. "Our incubation activities under the umbrella of Andhra Pradesh Innovation services (APIS) intend to welcome entrepreneurs and innovators to set up shop in our state," he clarified.

With the future tilting towards smart manufacturing, smarter workforces, e-waste management and reduction and more investments on facilities and conveniences to capitalise time and reduce costs, Goutham Reddy said, Andhra Pradesh could be the perfect destination for nurturing start-ups.

"The state of Andhra Pradesh is on an exciting trajectory of growth. Collaborative measures in avenues like these are very much needed between the industry and the state for the greater goal of nation building. With the happening and incumbent ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh and the expertise of all the pioneers from the defence, aerospace industries and start-up facilitation experts, we can work together to carve a business-oriented and goal-focussed path in these domains," the minister added.

Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao, among others also spoke.