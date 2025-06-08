AP has become a lawless State under coalition govt rule: Sajjala

Guntur: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has lashed out at the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government, alleging that a section of police officers was acting like a private army for CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. He said an organised crime gang has been created within the police system, causing grave harm to the State’s law and order machinery.

Speaking to the media after visiting Lakshminarayana, a YSRCP worker receiving treatment at a private hospital in Guntur on Saturday, , he demanded strict action against the DSP who harassed him and called for a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the incident.

He also announced that complaints on State-sponsored violence would be submitted to the President of India and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Referring to a past NHRC remark on Uttar Pradesh, which called the police force there an “Organised crime gang in uniform,” he said that AP was currently witnessing a far worse situation.

He detailed how Lakshminarayana, a businessman and party activist, was summoned by the DSP under the pretext of a panchayat. Sajjala alleged that the YSRCP activist was verbally abused with caste-based slurs, and humiliated for his political affiliation. The emotional distress led him to attempt suicide, and he was now battling for life.