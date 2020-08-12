AP has just 60 to 70 elephants, need protection: Prateep Kumar

Amaravati: Reduction inhabitation and hunting for economical benefits caused harm to the elephant population in the state, revealed the PCCF, N Prateep Kumar, on the occasion of World Elephant Day on Wednesday. There are only 60 to 70 elephants in the state. He participated in a programme on it at the AP Forest Head office at Guntur.

He further said that the State forest department has taken various steps to protect the elephant population. Widening their habitation, protecting the environment, digging water ponds, laying solar fencing, avoiding man-animal conflict and many other activities were undertaken so far, he explained.

Prateep Kumar informed that so far the State government has spent nearly Rs 5 cr as compensation to the farmers, whose agriculture fields were damaged by the elephants in the State. Apart from that, at least Rs 60 lakh paid as ex gratia to the family members of the deceased in the man-elephant conflicts in the State, from 2014 to till date.

On this occasion, he urged the people to protect the wild animals. The protection of animals and forests are very essential for the well being of the human society, he added.