AP High Court adjourns hearing on petitions over three capitals, asks petitioners to file note

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has once again adjourned the hearing on the petitions filed in the capital cases till January 28. The court clarified that full arguments would be heard from that day. Shyam Diwan, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, who put the arguments on behalf of the farmers, asked the court to continue hearing the petitions.

The court directed the advocates on behalf of the petitioners to file notes within ten days detailing what was still to be done in the petitions in the wake of the government repealing the CRDA repeal and Decentralisation of Development bills. The High Court directed the government to file affidavits after the lawyers' notes were submitted on behalf of the farmers.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has withdrawn the three capital bills citing the technical flaws. However, it made clear while passing the repeal bill that it will bring the new bill overcoming technical flaws. It remains to be seen when the government would bring the new bill regarding three capital bills.