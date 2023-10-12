AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in skill development case, asks CID for counter

The hearing on the bail petition of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case has been postponed in the High Court. The High Court has ordered the CID to file a counter on Chandrababu's petition and rescheduled the hearing for the 17th of this month.



Chandrababu had approached the High Court after the ACB court denied him bail in the case registered by the CID on charges of misappropriation of funds in the Skill Development case.

In his petition, Chandrababu claimed that he was implicated in the case out of political revenge and requested interim bail until the trial of the main case. He mentioned that his name was included in the FIR after 22 months and he was unlawfully arrested.

Chandrababu counsel stated that the CID had already taken him into police custody and interrogated him for two days. He argued that custodial interrogation was not necessary as the investigation agency had already collected evidence in the case.