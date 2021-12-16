AP High Court asks theatre owners to submit ticket prices proposal to Joint Collectors

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday held a hearing on the prices of movie tickets. The AP government filed lunch motion petition in the division bench challenging the single judge verdict. The government has sought stay on the judgment of the single bench suspending GO 35.



The court ordered the theater owners to put the ticket price proposals before the joint collector as per the orders of the single judge and said that joint collectors would decide on the ticket prices. The court directed that a government committee be set up to decide on ticket prices in line with previous directions. The High Court then adjourned the case till Monday.



It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has brought GO 35 to reduce the movie ticket prices in the state. Despite the Tollywood biggies requested the government to reconsider the decision, the government went ahead. Against this backdrop, the theatre owners moved High Court which dismissed nthe GO 35. The theatre owners argued that government has no power the reduce the ticket prices. However, the government filed lunch motion petition on Wednesday and division bench gave directions on Thursday.