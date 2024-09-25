Live
AP High Court Dismisses Assault Case Against Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimoolam
Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the sexual harassment case filed against Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimoolam. The case originated from a complaint lodged by a woman from KVB Puram mandal in the Tirupati district, who alleged that she was threatened and raped by the MLA.
Adimoolam sought relief from the High Court, arguing that the police registered the case without conducting a preliminary investigation. His senior advocate, C. Raghu, contended that the complaint was made under pressure from a third party and characterized the accusations as a potential 'honeytrap'. The lawyer further argued that the registration of rape was unwarranted and sought for the First Information Report (FIR) to be quashed.
The High Court also heard arguments from Advocate K. Jitender, representing the complainant and given the judgement.