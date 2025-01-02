AP High Court dismisses Borugadda Anil's bail plea

In a significant ruling, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has denied bail to Borugadda Anil Kumar, emphasizing his involvement in posting obscene content on social media. During the proceedings, the court was informed by police that Anil has a criminal background, which weighed heavily against his petition for release.

The judge concurred with the prosecution's stance, asserting that leniency cannot be afforded in cases of this nature. The police presented evidence that charge sheets had already been filed against Anil in two separate cases related to inappropriate social media conduct. One of these cases was filed at the Anantapur Fourth Town Police Station.

Anil's bail petition was officially rejected during the hearing, with the judge making noteworthy comments regarding the severity of the allegations against him.