AP High Court dismisses MLA Ramakrishna Reddy's petition against allotment of land to TDP

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday dismissed the public interest litigation filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy demanding cancellation of the GO which allotted poramboke land for the construction of TDP office.

The division bench pointed out that already a writ was filed In this regard wondering what was the interest of the MLA in this issue.

YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court against the allotment of 3.65 acres of land, which is not in accordance with ruless.

He asserted the court that the allotment of poramboke' land on lease for 99 years at Atmakur village of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district is illegal and not in lines with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

He requested the court to abolish the GO 228 issued on June 22, 2017 and demolish the TDP constructed building.