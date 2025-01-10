  • Menu
AP High Court Dismisses Quash Petition of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a prominent political figure, faced a legal setback as the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed his petition to quash a case filed against him under the POCSI (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a prominent political figure, faced a legal setback as the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed his petition to quash a case filed against him under the POCSI (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The case originated from allegations that Reddy spread false information regarding the alleged rape of a minor girl from Yarravaripalem mandal in Tirupati district.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media in which Reddy is seen discussing the supposed incident involving the minor. In response to the widespread dissemination of this misinformation, the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police, asserting that Reddy's statements misrepresented the facts of the case and led to unwarranted panic and distress for the family.

Medical examinations conducted by authorities confirmed that the girl had not been raped, yet the victim's family has continued to voice concerns over the impact of the misinformation propagated by Reddy. The police have filed a case based on the family's complaint about the false claims being circulated on social media.

