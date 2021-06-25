AP High Court Division Bench stays single-Judge bench orders to cancel MPTC, ZPTC elections

The High Court division bench on Friday had imposed stay on the single bench orders on ZPTC and MPTC elections. The single bench orders to cancel the elections were stayed and the court had said that a comprehensive inquiry would be held on July 27 and asked the SEC not to hold counting until further orders. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission lawyer explained to the court that the elections were held as per the Supreme Court orders.

The Telugu Desam party leader Varla Ramaiah has approached the court alleging that the State Election Commission had given notification for the Mandal and Zilla Parishad elections contrary to the Supreme Court order to impose the election code 4 weeks before the polling date. The single judge of the high court, which heard the case, issued an interim order on April 6 suspending the election process on April 8. The State Election Commission has filed an appeal against this.

However, the AP High Court, which has given permission to hold elections has halted the counting of votes, directed the single judge bench to hold an in-depth inquiry into the matter. Apart from this, the single judge heard the petitions filed by Jana Sena and BJP leaders and pronounced judgment. The single bench judge ruled that the counting should be cancelled and fresh elections should be held as the notification had not complied with the Supreme Court orders. However, the state election commission has approached the division bench challenging the single bench Verdict on cancellation of the elections.