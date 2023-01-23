AP High Court Division bench to hear petition on GO 1 today

The Andhra Pradesh High Court will hear the petition filed against the GO No 1 pertaining to restrictions on rallies and public meetings. The investigation will be conducted today as per the orders of the Supreme Court, which directed to conduct the investigation in the Division Bench of the High Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday heard the special leave petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the AP High Court verdict on GO 1 and made key comments on the occasion. It decided not to interfere in the AP High Court verdict.

Later, the Chief Justice of AP High Court was ordered that the case be investigated on January 23. Further, with the order of the Supreme Court, the hearing will be held again in the AP High Court against GO 1.

It remains to be seen how the High Court would respond on the matter and give verdict on the controversial case.