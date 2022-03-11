AP High Court gives green signal for allocation of lands for poor in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has given green signal for the plots for the poor in Visakhapatnam. The government has decided to allot 6000 acres of land to the 1.85 lakh beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, the petitions were filed in the High Court against the allotment of lands to poor, however, the court has dismissed all the petitions and gave green signal to the allotment.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has undertaken land-pooling of a total of 6,116.50 acres of land in Visakhapatnam district to benefit poor under Jagananna housing scheme.

With the High Court latest verdict on the issue, the beneficiaries have been expressing their happiness and likely to pour milk to YS Jagan's cutout in the evening. Meanwhile, the government has already issued tokens for the allotment of lands and marked the boundaries. The government of Andhra Pradesh is likely to intensify the process of allotment of lands to the poor.