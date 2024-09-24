Live
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
- Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal
- INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
- Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG
- Farmers protest at collectorate demanding loan waiver
Just In
AP High Court Judge at Tirumala
Highlights
AP High Court Judge Justice G Shyam Prasad along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.
Tirumala: AP High Court Judge Justice G Shyam Prasad along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.
TTD officials received the Judge and made arrangements for having darshan. Later, the officials offered vedasirvachanam, Prasadam, Sesha Vastram and teertham to the Judge at Ranganayakula mandapam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS