AP High Court Judge at Tirumala

AP High Court Judge Justice G Shyam Prasad and his family in Tirumala on Monday

AP High Court Judge Justice G Shyam Prasad along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.

TTD officials received the Judge and made arrangements for having darshan. Later, the officials offered vedasirvachanam, Prasadam, Sesha Vastram and teertham to the Judge at Ranganayakula mandapam.

