AP High Court justice and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visits Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Jayasurya, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and former Minister Raghuveera Reddy visited Srivara and performed puja. The temple authorities welcomed them on this occasion. After the pujas, Vedic blessings and Tirthaprasadams were given.

Minister Peddireddy said that he prayed for the blessings of the YSRCP government. He said that the government will provide many schemes for the welfare of all sections.



He accused the opposition of throwing mud at the government unnecessarily.