AP High Court justice T.Ravinath Tilhari visits Chittoor

Chittoor: AP High Court justice T Ravinath Tilhari has visited Chittoor. He was greeted by District Collector, S Shanmohan, and SP Y Rishanth Reddy. He earlier visited Kanipakam temple where offered prayers to Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy.

He was presented a Lamented photo of Lord Ganesh by temple AEO Krishna Reddy Chittoor RDO, Dr Renuka, CI Ravisankar Reddy and others were present.

