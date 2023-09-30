AP High Court justice T.Ravinath Tilhari visits Chittoor

Chittoor: AP High Court justice T Ravinath Tilhari has visited Chittoor. He was greeted by District Collector, S Shanmohan, and SP Y Rishanth Reddy. He earlier visited Kanipakam temple where offered prayers to Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy.

He was presented a Lamented photo of Lord Ganesh by temple AEO Krishna Reddy Chittoor RDO, Dr Renuka, CI Ravisankar Reddy and others were present.