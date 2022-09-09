AP High Court permission for Amaravati farmers' maha pada yatra

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers of Amaravati capital region villages are expressing happiness as the High Court gave permission for the proposed Amaravati Farmers Maha Pada yatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakula district.



It may be noted that the farmers of Amaravati region submitted a memorandum to police seeking permission for Maha padayatra. But the police denied permission on the pretext of law and order problem.

As a result the farmers filed a petition in High Court seeking permission for the Maha padayatra. When the case came for hearing today, after completion of arguments from both the farmers and government, the High Court issued permission for the padayatra. The High Court directed the police to allow the padayatra with reasonable restrictions.

The farmers who took out a padayatra in the name of Nyayastanam to Devastanam from High Court to Tirumala alleged that the police foisted cases on several farmers in the past.

According to Amaravati farmers parirakshana Samithi leaders the maha pada yatra will be taken out from TTD's Sri Venkateswara Temple in Venkatapalem of Amaravati region at 5.30 a.m on September 12 and will be continued upto Arasavalli Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Srikakulam district covering 900 kms in 60 days. The Amaravati farmers proposed the maha padayatra on the occasion of completion of one thousand days of their agitation protesting against the government's move to shift the capital. Around 600 farmers including women are expected to participate in the maha padayatra.