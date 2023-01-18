AP High Court orders two officials to remain in Court for the day in Contempt case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has sentenced two high officials in contempt of court case. IAS Budithi Rajasekhar and IRS Ramakrishna were sentenced to a month's imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 by the High Court for not implementing the judgment given in the case related to service matters. The court ordered the police to arrest both of them immediately.



However, as the two officials asked the court for an unconditional apology, the High Court altered the verdict and ordered the officials to remain in the court till evening.

Earlier, Rajasekhar worked as Secretary in Higher Education Department and Ramakrishna as Inter Board Commissioner. While Rajasekhar is currently on leave in America, Ramakrishna is the IG in the Stamps and Registration Department.