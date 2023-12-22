AP High Court post Naidu's bail plea in IRR case to tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh High Court has heard the petition filed by TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail plea in the Inner Ring Road Alignment case on Friday. The court has asked for written arguments from both sides after the completion of oral arguments.



While Chandrababu's lawyers filed their written arguments in the morning, the CID's lawyers submitted theirs in the afternoon. The High Court has adjourned the case hearing until tomorrow after considering both sets of written arguments.

In another development, the CID has filed petition against TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh in the Vijayawada ACB Court seeking a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) and action against Lokesh for allegedly violating the provisions of a 41A notice in the Inner Ring Road case.

The CBI lawyer presented newspaper clippings as evidence when asked about the proof. The ACB court judge is expected to make a decision on this petition on Friday evening.