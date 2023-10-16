Live
AP High Court posts Amaravati assigned lands case to November 1 after CID submits new evidences
A hearing was held in the Andhra Pradesh state High Court regarding the petition filed by the CID for further investigation on Amaravati assigned land case. The court examined the new evidence presented by the CID officials and directed the respondents to file a counter if they have any objections to reopening the case.
During the hearing, the lawyers for CID provided some audio files as evidence to the judge. The CID also stated that they will provide additional evidence in the form of video on October 17. The High Court then adjourned the hearing to November 1.
It is important to note that the investigation in the case of assigned lands has already been completed. However, the CID has recently filed a petition to reopen the case and include the names of four additional individuals.
Former Minister Narayana had previously filed a petition to dismiss the case against him. The court that heard the petition has kept the verdict reserved, and the details of the verdict are not currently known.