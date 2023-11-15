Live
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
- Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli
- Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
- TS needs freedom from clutches of autocratic KCR: Revanth
- Stage set for Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala
Just In
AP High Court posts hearing of Naidu's regular bail plea in Skill scam case to afternoon
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the regular bail petition of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu...
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the regular bail petition of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development case and posted the hearing to afternoon as the CID advocate has sought the pass over stating that they would submit the additional counter in the case.
Further, the AP CID has submitted the additional counter in the case referring various judgements regarding the case. The Court would take up the
Meanwhile, the High Court will also heard the petition filed by Narayana to quash the case against him in the assigned land scam case and Narayana's associate seeking anticipatory bail in assigned land case and adjourned the case for two weeks.
The former Chief Minister is currently on interim bail in the skill development case on health grounds. He has undergone eye surgery in LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.