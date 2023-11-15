AP High Court posts hearing of Naidu's regular bail plea in Skill scam case to afternoon

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the regular bail petition of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development case and posted the hearing to afternoon as the CID advocate has sought the pass over stating that they would submit the additional counter in the case.

Further, the AP CID has submitted the additional counter in the case referring various judgements regarding the case. The Court would take up the

Meanwhile, the High Court will also heard the petition filed by Narayana to quash the case against him in the assigned land scam case and Narayana's associate seeking anticipatory bail in assigned land case and adjourned the case for two weeks.





The former Chief Minister is currently on interim bail in the skill development case on health grounds. He has undergone eye surgery in LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.







