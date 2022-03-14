AP High Court refuses to issue interim orders on formation of new districts in the state

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday has heard petitions filed in connection with the formation of new districts. Vijay Kumar (Guntur), Siddhartha (Srikakulam) and Rama Rao (Prakasam) have filed separate petitions alleging that the ordinances issued by the state government are contrary to Article 371 (D).



The High Court, which heard the case, directed the state government to file a counterclaim. The High Court refused to grant interim orders as the final order on the new districts was yet to come and adjourned the next hearing for 8 weeks.

There are widespread objections over the formation of new districts on the basis of MP constituencies. However, the government is pushing for the formation of new districts from next month. In the wake of this the Pill was recently filed in court against the government over the formation of a new district and the court has refused to issue stay.

The Andhra Pradesh government has mooted to divide the districts into 25 districts based on the parliament constituencies and sought the apprehensions from the public and stakeholders. The government has been studying the objections and going forward to complete the issue by April 2nd.