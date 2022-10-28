AP High Court reserves the verdict on Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra

The hearing in the High Court on the petitions filed in connection with the Amaravati Farmers' Maha Padayatra has ended. The High Court, after hearing arguments from both sides, reserved its verdict. During the trial, the advocate of Amaravati farmers told the court that 600 people will participate in the padayatra and sought that If anyone withdraws in the middle, they are asked to allow others. He said that the details of those who come in between will be provided to the police. The sympathizers appealed to be allowed to be in front and behind the march.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the government argued that the farmers were not following the rules of the High Court. He said that the police only asked to show the identity cards. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the bench reserved its verdict. The police stopped those who came to show solidarity with the farmers and asked to show their identity cards.

It is known that the Amaravati Farmers' Padayatra was stopped in Ramachandrapuram of Konaseema district on the 41st day.