AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in Angallu riots case

The arguments on Chandrababu's bail petition in the Angallu case have been concluded in the High Court, and the court has reserved judgment on the petition. Chandrababu had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered by the police. Senior advocate Posani Venkateshwarlu represented Chandrababu, while Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy presented arguments on behalf of the prosecution.

The case pertains to the involvement of Chandrababu, the TDP chief, in the riots that occurred in the Angallu area of the erstwhile Chittoor district. Chandrababu had approached the AP High Court seeking anticipatory bail in this case. The court had initially heard the petition on the 22nd of the month and adjourned it to the 26th (Tuesday).

Today, after the completion of arguments from both sides, the Bench reserved judgment on the petition. The outcome of whether Chandrababu will be granted bail in this case or not is causing tension within the TDP ranks.

There was a violence in Angallu after the TDP and YSRCP ranks clashed during Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the erstwhile Chittoor district. The police have filed cases against TDP cadre with Chandrababu as A1 for raising the tensions.

Meanwhile, the ACB court has posted the hearing on Naidu's bail plea along with custody petition in Skill Development case to tomorrow. The supreme court also posted the quash petition to tomorrow.