AP High Court says CID can investigate Ayyannapatrudu in land encroachment case

TDP Politburo member and former MLA Ayyannapatrudu received a huge shock from Andhra Pradesh High Court as it gave key directions on the petition filed to strike out the case registered against him by the CID on Wednesday. The High Court refused to strike out the case of encroachment of government land and directed the concerned investigating agency can investigate him by issuing 41A notice.



Moreover, the High Court made it clear that Ayyannapatrudu and his son Rajesh can be interrogated by the CID and that Ayyannapatrudu has to cooperate with the investigation.



It is known that the police have arrested Ayyannapatrudu and his son Rajesh over the forged documents case in connection with a land encroachment. However, Ayyannapatrudu was released from the jail on bail.