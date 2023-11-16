AP High Court starts hearing on Naidu's regular bail plea in skill development case

Andhra Pradesh High Court has started the hearing on the regular bail petition filed by the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. Additional AG Ponnavolu Sudhakar is presenting arguments on behalf of CID. The AAG started his arguments on Wednesday, however due to lack of time to hear full arguments, the hearing was adjourned to today.

Chandrababu approached the High Court after the Vijayawada ACB Court dismissed the petition filed for bail in this case. It may be recalled that the High Court granted four weeks interim bail on October 31 due to ill health.

In the hearing held that day, senior advocates Siddhartha Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas on behalf of Chandrababu presented arguments on the interim bail petition as well as the regular bail petition.