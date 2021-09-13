AP High Court suspends govt. move to withdraw plots allotted to Amaravati assigned land farmers

It is known that the previous TDP government had allotted plots to the farmers who had given up their land in the land acquisition for the capital Amaravati. However, the current government has recently issued orders to take over the plots. Against this backdrop, the farmers challenged against it in the high court, which heard the petition on Monday and issued interim orders suspending the GO given by the government and directed Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) not to take further action against the GO.

The advocate for the petitioner argued in court that it was illegal to seize plots given as return gifts to farmers. He explained to the court that the plots were given following the agreements made in the past and that they should be strictly enforced. The court agreed with these arguments and issued interim orders suspending GO.

The last TDP government gave plots to farmers who lost their assigned lands in land consolidation as part of capital construction. The farmers who lost their lands were also given the facility to sell those plots for their needs. However, the present government has decided to withdraw the plots as the assigned land transactions have taken place against the rules. For this, GO 316 has been released.