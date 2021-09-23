AP High Court suspends single bench orders against five IAS officers in contempt of court case

The five IAS officers from Andhra Pradesh have got a sigh of relief in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a 2015 contempt of court case related to land acquisition. The Division Bench suspended the single bench orders against the IAS officers in the contempt of court case. The Division Bench issued orders suspending the judgment in the case after the IAS officers told the court that the victims had already received compensation.

It is learned that several IAS officers have been imposed jail and fined in contempt of court case related to land acquisition in 2015. The official in the then TDP government, Manmohan Singh, the Secretary of the Revenue Department, was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000, followed by current finance department secretary MV Seshagiri Babu, sentenced to one month jail and fined Rs.2000, the then district collector Muthyala Raju was sentenced to two-week jail and fine of Rs. 1000, the then collector MV Seshagiri Rao and current collector, NV Chakradhar were fined Rs 2,000 respectively.

However, Justice Battu Devanand passed the order on Thursday. The judge stayed the execution for four weeks to allow the appeal to proceed.