AP High Court to hear Naidu's petitions in various cases today

The High Court court will hear the quash and remand review petitions filed by Chandrababu's lawyers and the anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road case.
aring on Chandrababu's petitions will be held today in AP High Court and ACB Court. The High Court court will hear the quash and remand review petitions filed by Chandrababu's lawyers and the anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road case.
There is tension among the TDP workers in the background of the court hearings on Chandrababu's petitions. The suspense of the court's verdict will continue in AP politics. On the other hand, the TDP leader are hoping that their leader will get bail. On the other hand, a campaign is also going on that Nara Lokesh will be arrested in the fiber grid case. There are speculations that Lokesh, who is on a trip to Delhi, will be arrested on his arrival in AP.
However, there are arguments that the YSRCP government may not take such actions in the current situation. It is being discussed that after Chandrababu gets bail, some more cases may come to the fore. The YSRCP strategists are predicting that the series of arrests may create sympathy for the rival camp.