AP High Court to hear Naidu's petitions over anticipatory bail in IRR and Angallu case

Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leader, has filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the cases related to IRR and Angallu violence case. The High Court will conduct a hearing on his pleas at 12 PM as the Naidu lawyers sought time. The hearing will determine whether Chandrababu Naidu will be granted anticipatory bail or not.

Meanwhile, the ACB court will hear the PT warrant petitions filed by CID in Fibernet and IRR cases. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on the 9th of last month in Skill development case. With this, Chandrababu's remand in Rajahmundry Central Jail has reached the 33rd day.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court postponed the hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu till 2 pm on Friday. Chandrababu filed a petition in the Supreme Court to dismiss the case registered on behalf of the CID.