AP High Court to hear RGVs anticipatory bail plea in social media remarks case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is set to hear the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the controversial film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) today. RGV has petitioned for anticipatory bail in response to multiple cases registered against him in Anakapalle and Guntur districts, stemming from complaints by leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). These complaints allege that Varma posted obscene content on social media targeting Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh.

In addition to the cases in Anakapalle and Guntur, new allegations have emerged, resulting in a case filed against Varma in Maddipadu, Prakasam district. RGV has approached the High Court to quash this case; however, he has not yet received the relief he sought, as the court mandated his appearance for the hearing. Despite this requirement, RGV failed to appear for a scheduled police hearing three days ago, asking instead for an extension of a week.

The hearing regarding his anticipatory bail is scheduled for the 25th of this month, and the police have subsequently sent additional notices urging Varma to respond to their investigation. RGV, through his legal team, has requested another week's time to comply. This situation continues to evolve, as more complaints against the director have surfaced in Kadapa and Anakapalle.

In his anticipatory bail petition, RGV has raised concerns about the potential misuse of third-degree methods against him during police custody. As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are on the High Court to see how it will respond to RGV's petitions and the ongoing legal challenges he faces.