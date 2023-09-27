AP High Court transfers hearing of Undavalli Arun Kumar's PIL to another bench

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has filed a petition before in Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking transfer of Skill Development case to CBI and the High Court Registry has already assigned a Bench to the case. However, during the proceedings, one of the judges on the Bench expressed objection to hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and announced not before me. In response to this objection, the Chief Justice has ordered an immediate transfer of hearing the petition to another bench.

Meanwhile, the ACB court will hear the bail and custody petition today after 12 PM. While the TDP leaders are demanding to hear the bail petition first, the ACB court said that they would hear both the petition together and deliver the verdict. The ACB Court which is supposed to hear the petition on Tuesday posted to today as the judge was on leave.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court to hear the Naidu's Special Leave Petition challenging the High Court verdict on quash petition and cancellation of remand in the skill development case. The ACB court will also hear the PT warrant petitions as well. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief.