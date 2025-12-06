  1. Home
AP Home Minister Visits Sri Varahalaxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

  • Created On:  6 Dec 2025 4:20 PM IST
AP Home Minister Anitha, accompanied by her family, paid a visit to the Sri Varahalaxmi Narasimha Swamy temple, where she was warmly welcomed by the temple authorities in accordance with traditional etiquette. Following her arrival, the minister participated in the ceremonial embrace of the Kappastambha, after which scholars bestowed Vedic blessings upon her.

During her visit, Minister Anitha took the opportunity to inspect the preparations for the upcoming Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations. Speaking to the media afterwards, she highlighted the coalition government's commitment to protecting and preserving temples across the region. She noted the recent grand celebration of the Vijayawada Kanakadurga Ammavari Utsavam, which saw attendance from lakhs of devotees.

The minister assured reporters that special measures are being implemented to ensure that upcoming significant festivals are conducted with the same level of grandeur and devotion.

AnithaAndhra Pradesh Home MinisterSri Varahalaxmi Narasimha Swamy TempleVaikuntha EkadashiTemple Preservation
