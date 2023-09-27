AP implementing 50% quota for women: Women’s panel chief

Guntur: AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasidreddy Padma said that the AP government was already providing 50 per cent reservations for women.



She addressed the sixth Rashtriya Poshan Maah-2023 programme held under the aegis of National Nutrition Mission held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

She said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for the welfare and empowerment of women besides providing security. She said the aim of the Poshan Abhiyan Mission is to overcome the deficiency of nutritious food.

She said they are creating awareness on anaemia and deficiency of nutritious food and added that the Anganwadis are supplying nutritious food to pregnant women and children. He said the state government is launching the Arogya Suraksha programme on September 30 and the family doctors system was already introduced in the state.

She recalled that the doctors are visiting the village and rendering the medical services to the patients.

District collector M Venugopal Reddy, AP Mahila Commission members Rukya Begam, ZP chairperson Heny Christina, psychologist Dr Padmalatha, AP Mahila Commission secretary Dasari Sri Lakshmi and Women and Child Welfare department Ongle RJD Vasantha Bala were present.