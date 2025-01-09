AP infra gets big boost

Visakhapatnam : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Visakhapatnam since the TDP-led NDA alliance came to power in Andhra Pradesh marks a significant milestone for the state. This visit promises to usher in a period of progress, with the foundation laying and inauguration of projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister began his speech in flawless Telugu, expressing his gratitude to the people of Andhra Pradesh: “Andhra Prajala Prema Mariyu Abhimananiki na Krutagnyatalu. Na Abhimanam meeku Chupinche Avakasam Labhinchindi” (My heartfelt thanks to the people of Andhra Pradesh for their love and affection. I am honored to have the opportunity to express my admiration for you). Modi lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, praising his leadership and his relentless drive for development, comparing him to a cricket player who keeps hitting sixes one after another. The Prime Minister emphasized that Andhra Pradesh is a state brimming with immense possibilities and opportunities. He stated that harnessing these opportunities will not only transform the state but also contribute to the nation’s growth.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s development, Modi declared that the goal of becoming USD 2.5 trillion economy as per "Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision Document" by 2047 will become a reality and that it is firmly set in the Centre's agenda. He assured that the Union government will work hand in hand with the state to realise this vision. Modi said as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the country is aiming to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030. He said two green hydrogen hubs will be set up in the country out of which one will come up at Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the PM virtually laid the foundation stone and launched several projects, including a green hydrogen hub in Anakapalli. Among others he laid the foundation stone for a railway zone here and dedicated various projects to the nation in the rail and road sectors.