AP inks pact with Google to accelerate AI innovation

Vijayawada: In line with the global changes that are taking place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), the Andhra Pradesh Government has inked an MoU with Google to get advanced AI innovations.

The MoU was signed by Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and MD, Google Cloud India, and Suresh Kumar, Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Real-Time Governance Society, at the Secretariat in the presence of Minister for IT and HR Nara Lokesh on Thursday.

According to this MoU, Google will conduct skill development programs in schools and colleges across the state to prepare the youth for AI-driven opportunities. Additionally, the training will be extended to startups, traditional industries, and small businesses to provide AI-based services.

Google will also collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to integrate AI & ML solutions in critical sectors like healthcare and environmental sustainability. The MoU focuses on enhancing skill development by providing the necessary training and resources to youth, supporting economic growth in AI-based systems, and advancing digital infrastructure. Google will also assist in developing an AI-driven startup ecosystem, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Bikram Singh Bedi and Lalitha Ramani, General Manager, Google Maps India, expressed that the agreement aligns with the vision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to leverage AI for faster and better services in governance.

They stated that the initiatives undertaken with the Andhra Pradesh government will serve as a model for AI-based services in the future. Google is committed to increasing positive societal benefits through AI, focusing on fundamental research to address global challenges and aiming for swift progress through collaboration across diverse communities.

Nara Lokesh highlighted that "Ease of Living" is the core policy of the government. The goal is to ensure that citizens have access to various certificates and services directly through accessible means like mobile phones, without the need to visit government offices.

He expressed happiness over the agreement with Google to provide AI-based opportunities for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

Google will offer 10,000 skill development courses through its Google Essentials program, aimed at students and developers to use AI for productivity and efficiency in everyday life.

Google Cloud will also collaborate with the government to provide skill programs for government agencies, including certifications in cyber security, data analytics, and generative AI. Additionally, Google will support educators with resources to meet the growing demand for computer science education.

Google will help improve healthcare services by using AI to enhance patient outcomes. This includes access to health AI imaging models, exploring AI applications in healthcare through large language models (LLMs), and supporting research initiatives through Health AI Developer Foundations (HAI-DEF).