AP inks pact with IBM, TCS and L&T for Quantum Valley tech park

Vijayawada: Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the state will dedicate its Quantum Valley to the nation on January 1, 2026.

The Chief Minister inked agreements with IBM, TCS and L&T at his residence in Undavalli, which aim to establish India's "most advanced and first-of-its-kind quantum valley tech park in Amaravati". "In a historic step toward India's technological future, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the state's pioneering quantum valley will be dedicated to the nation on January 1, 2026," said an official release.

The Quantum Valley tech park will be anchored by IBM's cutting edge 156-qubit Quantum System Two, which is expected to be the largest quantum computing system to be installed in the country. Quantum computing is a multidisciplinary field comprising computer science, physics and mathematics, along with quantum mechanics to solve highly complex problems quicker than regular computers.

Calling quantum computing the foundation for next generation innovation and governance, Naidu emphasised that there is a need to include academia, startups and global partners, similar to the Silicon Valley. Noting that financial constraints are not a hurdle, the CM urged for an aggressive, time-bound approach to build a scalable and replicable ecosystem that serves as a national benchmark.

He highlighted the importance of involving the Government of India and announced that he would soon brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "who has shown great enthusiasm for the project". L&T, an infrastructure player, was shown the site for simultaneous development of the main quantum facility and its innovation ecosystem, said the release. Two committees, one focusing on infrastructure and another on ecosystem building, will be constituted to fast-track execution of the quantum valley park. L&T, tasked with construction, will begin immediate development of the main block and supporting infrastructure. Meanwhile, the southern state aims to appoint global experts, develop quantum-enabled public services such as GST optimization and real-time census modelling, and create India's first quantum governance framework. The quantum valley tech park will act as a launchpad for high-end job creation, talent development, and global investment inflows into India's emerging quantum industry. Andhra Pradesh aims to emerge as a global hub for quantum computing, research, and innovation.