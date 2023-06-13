Live
AP Inter Advanced Supplementary exam results released, check here
The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) in Andhra Pradesh announced the advanced supplementary exam result of intermediate
The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) in Andhra Pradesh announced the advanced supplementary exam result of intermediate first and second year on Tuesday and advised the students to visit official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. and download the results.
How to check the results
1. Visit the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in
2. Click on the Advanced Supplementary Results link.
3. Enter Halltickets numbers and submit to get the results.
4. Download and take printout of the results.
