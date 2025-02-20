AP Inter Board to Release Hall Tickets for Upcoming Examinations

The authorities have announced that all preparations are in place for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations for the academic year 2024-25, which will take place across approximately 1,535 centers throughout the state. Scheduled from March 1 to March 20, the examinations will see participation from a significant number of students.

According to the Inter Board's released schedule, first-year examinations will be conducted from March 1 to March 19, while the second-year exams will take place from March 3 to March 20. General examinations are set to conclude by March 15. Practical examinations began on February 5 and will wrap up today, February 20.

This year, a total of 1,058,893 students are expected to appear for the Intermediate examinations. Of these, there are 500,963 first-year general students and 44,581 vocational students. In the second year, 471,021 are general students while 42,328 are enrolled in vocational courses.

The Inter Board would initiate the distribution of hall tickets starting today. Officials have stated that they will be implementing the same procedures as last year to ensure a smooth examination process. Enhanced security measures are also being put in place, including the installation of CCTV cameras in all examination rooms.

To combat the risks of question paper tampering and leakage, the QR code system will again be utilized. This system allows for immediate tracking of any leaked question paper, providing critical information regarding the subject and examination center. The Inter Board plans to hold a high-level meeting in the coming days to discuss additional precautions for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

With these preparations underway, the Inter Board is committed to safeguarding the integrity of the examination process while ensuring a fair and secure environment for all students.