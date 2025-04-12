AP inter exam results to be released 11am today

Live
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate First and Second Year public examinations will be announced at 11 am on Saturday, as confirmed by Kritika Shukla, Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education. A total of 1,017,102 candidates sat for the examinations across the state over the past two years.
Students can access their results on the official website at [resultsbie.ap.gov.in] (https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in). Additionally, results can be obtained via the Mana Mitra WhatsApp app by sending a message with 'Hi' to the WhatsApp number 95523 00009.
Andhra Pradesh education minister Narayana Lokesh will be releasing the results and reportedly said that the process should be simple and smooth.
