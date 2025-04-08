AP inter examination results expected on April 12-13

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Inter examinations are anticipated to be released shortly, with speculation pointing towards the 12th or 13th of this month. This year, first-year exams were held from March 1 to 19, and second-year exams from March 3 to 20, leading to expectations that results will also be revealed in April.

Students will have multiple options to check their results this year, including online access, WhatsApp, and SMS.

Online Access:

1. Visit the official Inter Board website at bieap.gov.in.

2. Click on the APIPE Results 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Select either the first-year or second-year results.

4. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window.

5. Your results will be displayed, along with an option to download the mark sheet.

WhatsApp Access:

1. Send a message saying "Hi" to the AP WhatsApp Governance number 9552300009.

2. Choose the Educational Services option.

3. Select "Download AP Inter Results 2025."

4. Enter your hall ticket number to download the memo.

SMS Access:

Compose an SMS with "APGEN2" or "APGEN1," followed by a space and your rule number. Send it to 5626, and your Inter results will be promptly delivered in a message.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to ensure a smooth results-checking experience.