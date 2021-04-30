AP Inter exams 2021: High Court advises govt. to reconsider the decision of conducting exams

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday held a hearing on conduction of Class X and Intermediate examinations. The court made key remarks on the occasion. The court commented that students and parents in the state were concerned and that the issue was linked to the lives of millions of students.

The court is concerned about the hike in coronavirus cases in the state and said the state government should reconsider the conduction of examinations in view of the coronavirus.

The High Court questioned how you would like to conduct examinations when neighboring states have been postponed. The High Court directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a counterclaim and adjourned the next hearing to May 3.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh education minister Adumulapu Suresh reiterated on Thursday that the examinations will be conducted in view of future and safety of the students. Meanwhile, the hall tickets for the exams has also been released on Thursday and exams are likely to be followed from May 5.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh clarified that 1,452 centers have been set up for inter-examinations this year. It was revealed that an 1041 centers have been made available as compared to the past. On an average, more than 80 centers are being set up in each district.