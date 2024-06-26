  • Menu
AP Inter First Year Advanced Supplementary Exam Results to be Released Today

AP Inter First Year Advanced Supplementary Exam Results to be Released Today
Highlights

The results of the AP Intermediate First Year Advanced Supplementary Exam are set to be released today at 5 pm at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education.

The results of the AP Intermediate First Year Advanced Supplementary Exam are set to be released today at 5 pm at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education.

Around 3.40 lakh students across the state appeared for these exams.

Students can check their results on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education. The results are expected to be available on the official website.

