- Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor
- MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion
- 6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
- Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances
- Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers
- Water shortage injurious to India’s credit health
- Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
- Adani Group lines up Rs 2 lakh cr to power RE capacity
- Come up with more pilgrim-friendly measures: TTD EO to IT wing
- CM vows to develop Kuppam as a model municipality
AP Inter First Year Advanced Supplementary Exam Results to be Released Today
The results of the AP Intermediate First Year Advanced Supplementary Exam are set to be released today at 5 pm at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education.
Around 3.40 lakh students across the state appeared for these exams.
Students can check their results on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education. The results are expected to be available on the official website.
