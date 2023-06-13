AP Intermediate Advanced Supplementary exam results likely today

The Intermediate First and Second Year Advanced Supplementary Examination results will be announced today in the evening. Meanwhile, it is known that the evaluation of supplementary exams was completed from May 24 to June 1. In this background, the authorities are ready to release the results.



The intermediate regular exams were held in March. Later, the results were released in April in less time. And with the intention that the year is not wasted for those who have failed in the inter results, the AP government is conducting the supplementary exams immediately and releasing the results as soon as possible.

Inter Board Secretary MV Seshagiri Babu will release the inter-regular and vocational supplementary results at 5 pm today. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website.