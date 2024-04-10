Live
- Anantapur: Consumer Court slaps penalty of Rs 50,000 on Indigo Airlines
- Ugadi awards presented to Vedic scholars, priests
- SC grants interim bail to son to attend Mukhtar ’s ritual
- Ugadi celebrated with pomp & gaiety at Tirumala
- Made to strip on camera: Woman lawyer loses Rs 14.57 lakh to cyber criminals
- Taliban-inspired Congress manifesto will break society: CT Ravi
- India’s foreign policy compromised
- Two huts gutted in fire accident
- Women voters hold key slot in Davanagere constituency
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 April
Just In
AP Intermediate exams likely to be released on April 12
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is gearing up to release the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations on the 12th of this month. Both first and second year results will be announced simultaneously.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is gearing up to release the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations on the 12th of this month. Both first and second year results will be announced simultaneously.
According to officials, all internal work related to the results will be completed by Wednesday afternoon. However, in case of any technical difficulties, the release of the results may be delayed by a day or two.
This year, a total of 5,17,617 students in the first year and 5,35,056 students in the second year have applied for the examinations, including both regular and vocational students.
Students are eagerly awaiting their results and the Board of Intermediate Education is working diligently to ensure a timely and accurate release of the exam results.