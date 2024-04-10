  • Menu
AP Intermediate exams likely to be released on April 12

AP Intermediate exams likely to be released on April 12
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is gearing up to release the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations on the 12th of this month. Both first and second year results will be announced simultaneously.

According to officials, all internal work related to the results will be completed by Wednesday afternoon. However, in case of any technical difficulties, the release of the results may be delayed by a day or two.

This year, a total of 5,17,617 students in the first year and 5,35,056 students in the second year have applied for the examinations, including both regular and vocational students.

Students are eagerly awaiting their results and the Board of Intermediate Education is working diligently to ensure a timely and accurate release of the exam results.

