AP JAC Amaravati demands immediate action on financial issues

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP JAC) Amaravati has urged the State government to immediately resolve the pressing financial issues faced by employees and pensioners. A coordination meeting of AP JAC Amaravati State Secretariat members and key departmental unions was held on Sunday at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada under the chairmanship of AP JAC Amaravati State chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu.

Speaking at the meeting, Venkateswarlu and secretary general Palisetti Damodar Rao expressed concern over the government’s delay in addressing long-pending demands. They stated that employees and pensioners are facing severe hardships as arrears amounting to nearly Rs 30,000 crore remain unpaid.

“It is tragic that retired employees are passing away without receiving their legitimate dues such as gratuity and leave encashment,” they said, urging the government to ensure payments are made on the day of retirement, as was practiced earlier.

They also highlighted that surrendered leave encashments are not being cleared and that the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) has become ineffective, leaving many employees and pensioners without proper medical support.

The leaders demanded that the government treat at least the release of DA arrears, payment of pensioners’ dues, and appointment of a PRC Commissioner as a “Dasara gift” to employees. They also sought immediate issuance of the pending GO on RTC employees’ promotions, regularisation of contract workers, salary hikes for outsourced staff, extension of government schemes to them, and resolution of long-standing issues of village and ward secretariat employees.

After detailed discussions, the meeting unanimously passed a resolution mandating that all affiliated unions of AP JAC Amaravati should complete state-level meetings and district tours byNovember 30.

District and divisional committees must be strengthened, and every departmental union should ensure representation in these committees.

The JAC leadership called upon departmental associations across the state to promptly organise meetings and consolidate organisational strength so that AP JAC Amaravati will be fully prepared for any future movements to secure employees’ legitimate rights.

State office-bearers including associate chairman TV Phani Perraju, treasurer K Sangeeta Rao, co-chairmen PSSYNP Sastri and G Sivananda Reddy, vice-chairmen Y Malleshwara Rao and V Arlaiah, organising secretary T Nageswara Rao and publicity secretary B Kishore Kumar participated in the meeting.

Women’s Committee leaders, municipal, teachers, contract, outsourcing, revenue, RTC, engineering and other departmental union leaders also attended.