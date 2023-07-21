AP leading in banana production with 56.84 lakh tones during 2021-22

VIJAYAWADA: As per the statistics published by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for the year 2021 India was the largest producer of Banana in the world accounting for 26.5 per cent of world banana production.

As per the final estimates of 2021-22 Andhra Pradesh is a leading producer of banana in the country with estimated production of 56.84 lakh tones, which accounted for 16.5 per cent of country’s total banana production during the year. As part of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture the central government implementing cluster development programme and Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh was selected for pilot project of CDP implementation.

In case of banana production the central government department of horticulture providing an assistance of 40 per cent of maximum cost of Rs 3 lakh per hectare towards expenditure of planting and cost of drip irrigation. This was revealed by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Thomar answering to a question raised by MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.