Live
Just In
AP leading in labour reforms, says Vasamsetti Subhash
Vijayawada : Minister of labour and boilers Vasamsetti Subhash said that Andhra Pradesh has been leading in the country in the implementation of labour reforms. Addressing the labour ministers’ meeting at New Delhi on Wednesday, he recalled that the state government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been implementing the labour reforms since 2015.
The minister also stated that Andhra Pradesh has been moving forward in industrialisation with many industrialists evincing interest to invest in the state.
He informed the meeting that through NTR Bharosa pensions worth Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 are being given to the beneficiaries which is the highest in the country. In addition, the NTR Vaidya Seva insurance scheme covers ailments up to Rs 25 lakh.