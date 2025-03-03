AP Leading Performer in Agriculture- Economic Survey

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is a "leading performer" in the agriculture and allied sectors, with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.80% according to Economic Survey 2024-25.

Andhra Pradesh is also in the 10th position in Gross State Value Added in the services sector.

The 2024-25 Economic Survey of Andhra Pradesh highlights the state's economic performance, challenges, and future projections. It also provides insights into the state's agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and social welfare sectors.

The survey is a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders. It provides an in-depth analysis and statistical data on various sectors.

