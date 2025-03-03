Live
Just In
AP Leading Performer in Agriculture- Economic Survey
Andhra Pradesh is a "leading performer" in the agriculture and allied sectors, with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.80% according to Economic Survey 2024-25.
Andhra Pradesh is also in the 10th position in Gross State Value Added in the services sector.
Andhra Pradesh is also in the 10th position in Gross State Value Added in the services sector.
The 2024-25 Economic Survey of Andhra Pradesh highlights the state's economic performance, challenges, and future projections. It also provides insights into the state's agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and social welfare sectors.
The survey is a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders. It provides an in-depth analysis and statistical data on various sectors.
The survey offers insights into the state's economic performance, challenges, and future projections.
The survey is a reliable guide for informed decision-making and strategic planning within the state.