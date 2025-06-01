AP leads nation in pension disbursement, says Minister

Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh stands out nationally for its extensive pension scheme, providing aid to 64 lakh beneficiaries, announced State Mines and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday. He highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the poor during a pension distribution event in Machilipatnam on Saturday.

Minister Ravindra, accompanied by Krishna District Collector DK Balaji and APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries at Snehalaya Old Age Home in Tallapalem village and Chilakalapudi in Machilipatnam city.

Earlier in Tallapalem village, pensions of Rs 6,000 each were handed to differently-abled individuals Vedantam Rajendra Swami and Natta Deva Sahayam. Amarapudi Narayana and Koka Venkatalakshmi received Rs 4,000 each.

Later, in the 7th division of Machilipatnam city, differently-abled Harikrishna Babu received Rs 10,000, while differently-abled Arja Ruthvika received Rs 6,000. Mannepalli Appalaraju, who is bedridden due to severe illness, was given a pension of Rs 15,000.

Addressing media representatives, Minister Ravindra stated that the State government disburses Rs 2,700 crore monthly, totaling Rs 33,000 crore annually, in pensions to the elderly, widows, differently-abled and single women. He emphasised that no other State in the country provides pensions on such a large scale.

Furthermore, 95,000 pending pensions from the previous government will be distributed to beneficiaries on June 12, with 2,800 new pensions sanctioned for the district. Despite financial challenges, the government remains committed to implementing welfare schemes. APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao affirmed that pensions were being delivered to beneficiaries’ doorsteps, fulfilling election promises. He stated that preparations were underway to launch the free bus travel facility for women on August 15, with guidelines being formulated. He emphasised the State government’s unwavering support for the poor by delivering on all its commitments.